Matt LaFleur's career explains Packers playoff patience

There was reason to wonder at the end of the 2025 season whether the Green Bay Packers could consider a change from head coach Matt LaFleur. Anytime a head coach is unable to stop a playoff collapse, it is a viable line of questioning no matter the regular season results or their standing in the league. With that said, not only did the Packers make it clear LaFleur wasn't going to be held responsible for this collapse, but opted to extend the head coach on the heels of the frustrating end to the season.

With this in mind, it is fair to look back at LaFleur's resume and question whether or not this level of confidence is justified. The head coach is 76-40 in his career and 3-6 in the regular season, with two MVP seasons when Aaron Rodgers was quarterback in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. No question, the head coach has more than proven his ability to run an offense and get elite results.

It doesn't excuse the lack of deep January playoff runs, but it explains why the franchise is so willing to invest in LaFleur's future even after last year's failures. For the Packers, there simply isn't a clear option that could step in and get this level of elite results.

Packers Continue to Exercise Understandable Patience with Head Coach Matt LaFleur

With that said, at some point the postseason results are going to need to be more consistent, or Green Bay is going to have no choice but to entertain a change. LaFleur's losing postseason record is the only reason that this is a viable conversation, with even one Super Bowl run clearly pushing the Green Bay decision-maker in the conversation among the league's elite.

LaFleur's winning percentage puts the head coach firmly in the league's top five when it comes to active head coaches. The Packers understand that as long as LaFleur is in charge, the expectation is going to be winning double-digit games and finding a way to make it into the playoffs, no matter the roster handed to the coach.

It is a luxury that explains the patience with last season's failure and why there will be a level of understanding moving forward. Still, this doesn't lessen the fan frustration with a recent postseason run that offers a 1-3 playoff record. It is the final missing piece holding LaFleur back from establishing himself in the conversation as the league's best.