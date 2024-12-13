Matt LaFleur Makes Shocking Packers Decision Amid Defensive Struggles
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers have a tough road matchup against the Seattle Seahawks this week in primetime.
The Seahawks have ripped off four straight wins coming into Week 15. Seattle is led by a dynamic passing attack that features Geno Smith, D.K. Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Tyler Lockett.
Despite Smith not putting up earth-shattering numbers this season, the Packers’ secondary will have their hands full trying to slow down the trio of Metcalf, Lockett, and Njigba.
Green Bay hopes to have All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander back for this week’s game. Alexander has missed the last three games while nursing a torn PCL in his right knee. As for the rest of Green Bay's secondary, it's been a revolving door between Carrington Valentine and Eric Stokes.
The Packers were expecting Stokes to lock down the CB2 spot this season. But he’s struggled, which has opened the door for Valentine to step in.
On Thursday, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur spoke to reporters about the cornerback rotation and gave an answer that didn’t please the fanbase. LaFleur said “It’ll stay that way,” per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.
Stokes has been less-than-stellar in pass coverage this season, possessing a 64.4 completion percentage on allowed targets (second-best in his career), but a 110.1 pass rating allowed when targeted. He’s also given up three receiving touchdowns, which he’s done twice in his career.
In last week’s defeat to the Lions, the former first-round pick only gave up two receptions on five targets. However, Stokes allowed a receiving touchdown and had an 89.2 pass rating allowed when targeted.
As for Valentine, the 23-year-old cornerback doesn’t have the best-advanced stats this season. The second-year defender has an 81.6 completion percentage on allowed targets and a 118.7 pass rating allowed when targeted.
But the former seventh-round pick played well against the Lions, allowing one catch on three targets for six yards. He also had a pass deflection
It's not an ideal spot for LaFleur and defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. That said, if the Packers can get Alexander back for Sunday night, it should hopefully help out Stokes and Valentine.
