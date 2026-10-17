Matt LaFleur has fitting response to reuniting with former Packers defenders

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has spent the last week proving he will refuse to contribute to any noise. Chicago was extremely loud coming into last week's blowout win for Green Bay and the Packers had every reason to take a victory lap or to be a bit salty over the disrespect a franchise they have dominated in recent history was showing. Instead, LaFleur set the tone for the rest of the roster refusing to play into the narrative and setting a strong tone for what the expectations are moving forward.

This continued in Week 6 as LaFleur was again asked about reuniting with Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark. Two former Green Bay defenders are currently rostered by Dallas, who the Packers are set to match up against on Sunday Night Football. When asked to comment on the reunion, LaFleur once again would adopt the perfect approach.

"I expect them to be playing with their hair on fire. I would expect to get their best shot this week. I got a lot of love for those guys" Matt LaFleur

LaFleur could deflect the conversation to Micah Parsons, who Clark was dealt for or point out the higher volume of opportunity that Gary could have in Dallas. Instead, the head coach is opting to point out that he expects both of his former defenders to approach this game with complete focus and points to his love for key contributors.

Green Bay cannot help but love this response as it takes steam out of any revenge storylines and embraces two players that undeniably had great moments in a Green Bay uniform. LaFleur is continuing to show why he is never going to be a distraction when it comes to managing the media.

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur Continues to Perfectly Manage Chances to Create Headlines

For LaFleur, handling the situation against Chicago as well as the media prior to this game is perfectly timed. There was reason to begin to quesion the head coach based on how last year ended and a clear lack of urgency early in the 2026 season.

A corner appears to have been turned after last week's blowout win making it far easier to embrace LaFleur. Hearing how the head coach perfectly directed the conversation around Clark and Gary only drives this home. For the Packers, there are a handful of undeniable concerns when it comes to the current roster, however, LaFleur's ability to navigate the media or fans worrying about possible distraction will never be on this list.

Dallas is unquestionably going to be a tough matchup as the Cowboys are looking to save their season as it continues to go awry. Green Bay is clearly the favorite and LaFleur calmly helping set the tone serves as a reminder of why the season appears to be finally heading in the right direction.