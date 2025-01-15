Matt LaFleur Breaks Bad News to Packers Fans About Offseason Plans
Over the past two seasons, the Green Bay Packers' roster has been among the youngest in the NFL. Possessing a young roster has both benefits and drawbacks. Among the benefits of such a young roster is the ability to grow and learn together.
That said, the Packers are one of the most prestigious franchises in the NFL and pride themselves on playoff success. Thus, the lack of experience young teams face when in the playoffs becomes evident. That was proven this season when the Packers got dominated in the Wild Card round by the Philadelphia Eagles.
As a result of this loss, some fans believe the Packers should look into adding more veterans this offseason. During his end-of-season press conference on Tuesday, head coach Matt LaFleur was asked if he thinks the Packers need to add more veterans. LaFleur said, " I wouldn’t say that. That’s just a number to me. You want as many good players as you can get," according to Fox6's Lily Zhao. LaFleur added that he believes the back-to-back seasons of playoff experience has helped the team.
LaFleur's comments are both logical and illogical at the same time. Claiming that age is just a number in the world of sports is sort of a bad argument. In sports, age brings experience, which can help steady young teams when they are nervous.
On the other hand, he is right that the most important thing is having good players. Sure, the Packers can go out and sign veterans, but if they have little to no playoff experience, what help does that bring the team? Typically, veterans on the free agent market either fall into the little to no playoff experience bucket or they are past their prime and won't significantly help the team.
It's rare for a veteran to not fit one of those categories. However, it does happen from time to time, but those players usually command lots of money. Nevertheless, the fact that LaFleur seems unwilling to add veterans to help steady things during the playoffs is baffling.
