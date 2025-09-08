Matt LaFleur's Biggest Packers Gripe in Week 1 Was Off the Field

The Green Bay Packers took Lambeau Field for the first game of the season, a divisional matchup with the Detroit Lions. However, contrary to what most people would expect, there were plenty of blue jerseys in the bleachers.

Lions fans have been quite active in traveling in recent years, but given the nature of this game, being a divisional matchup and a season opener, it was still surprising to see them there. Clearly, they had some help from Packers fans.

That's why head coach Matt LaFleur had to say something about it. Following the game, he called out the fans for selling their tickets.

Matt LaFleur Calls Out Packers Fans for Selling Tickets

"I thought the fans that showed up brought great energy. And the fans that sold their tickets to all those Lions fans, gotta be better," the head coach said, per Ryan Wood.

Those poor Lions fans who traveled to Wisconsin went back home with a lot to grasp. Dan Campbell's team looked over his head from start to finish, and it might be a while before they get used to life without Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn.

The Packers, on the other hand, looked like a legitimate Super Bowl contender. It's still early, but this defense looks special, and they only had Micah Parsons out there for 30 snaps.

Jeff Hafley turned that unit around in his first year as defensive coordinator, and they picked off right where they left things in the opener. More importantly, it was refreshing to see Jordan Love and this team do well against a fellow contender, which had been a bit of a concern in recent years.

Campbell and the Lions had won three consecutive games at Lambeau Field, so it was about time to restore some balance there. Yet, there weren't enough Packers fans to enjoy the big win, and LaFleur is right to be upset about it. Especially in the season opener, against the team that will likely be the biggest rival in the NFC North, the fans in Titletown needed to be better.

Fortunately for them, they have a chance to redeem themselves in a short week. Now, with a Thursday Night Football date with the Washington Commanders next in line, the fans might want to hold onto their tickets this time around.

