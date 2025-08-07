Matt LaFleur Airs Out Flaw Holding Back New Packers QB 

One of the more notable training camp battles Green Bay Packers fans are keeping an eye on revolves around the QB3 spot. We all know QB1 and QB2 are locked in with Jordan Love and Malik Willis.

However, the battle for the QB3 job is intriguing as former fifth-round pick Sean Clifford is getting another shot after a disastrous preseason last summer. But Clifford isn’t a shoo-in to win the job, as the Packers brought in rookie QB Taylor Elgersma following the 2025 NFL Draft.

Elgersma, the Canadian quarterback, went undrafted in April but got a lot of draft buzz in the months leading up to the draft as an intriguing developmental quarterback. For Green Bay, it was worth the shot, especially seeing what Clifford hasn’t done over his short time with the team.

That said, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur wants to see Elgersma improve in this area of his game, as he has the arm talent to compete on the NFL level.

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on Taylor Elgersma:



"I think he's another guy that's flashed. He's got the arm talent. It's just the consistency. It's always hard for a guy — the majority of the reps are going to Jordan [Love] and Malik [Willis]." — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) August 7, 2025

Matt LaFleur Wants Taylor Elgersma to Improve This Flaw

“I think he’s another guy that’s flashed. He’s got the arm talent. It’s just consistency. It’s always hard for a guy — the majority of the reps are going to Jordan [Love] and Malik [Willis], LaFleur said via Jason B. Hirschhorn of The Leap.

Consistency for a quarterback is key. It's what takes an average signal-caller to a good one, and a good one to a great/elite one. Therefore, the rookie quarterback must display consistency with the reps in camp but also in the preseason.

The preseason will be a great proving ground and test for Elgersma to see if he can take what he learns in camp and put it on film. As LaFleur said, the kid has the arm talent, which everyone loves to mention for a quarterback.

However, when it comes to Elgersma, the Packers head coach isn’t wrong in his evaluation. The 6-foot-5 quarterback can make every throw on the field with timing and anticipation.

At the same time, Elgersma needs to improve on his ball placement, along with his consistency on those layup throws.

Over his four-year career at Wilfrid Laurier, the rookie quarterback was throwing the ball around the wide football field. Elgersma completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 10,457 yards, 78 touchdowns, and 33 interceptions. He also ran for 605 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground.

The rookie quarterback is fighting an uphill battle as an undrafted player who had to show his mettle and worth at rookie minicamp. However, Elgersma passed that with flying colors, and he has another hurdle to jump over, which is the preseason. If he can do that, he’ll find himself on the Packers’ 53-man roster at the end of this month.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: