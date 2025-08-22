Matt LaFleur Addresses Packers WR's Job Security Amid Trade Buzz

The Green Bay Packers have a wealth of talent in the wide receiver room entering the 2025 regular season. The issue is that many of them are either working their way back from significant injuries, like Christian Watson, or continue to get dinged up during the preseason; we're looking at you, Savion Williams.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is aware of this fact and will be the first to tell anyone who asks, like Kay Adams of FanDuel TV did on Thursday. During his sit-down with Adams, the future in Green Bay of one veteran receiver was specifically asked about, and it did not take LaFleur long at all to shoot down any notion that they wouldn't be part of the roster moving forward.

As you can see from the video clip below, courtesy of Adams, the Packers' coach shut down any rumors regarding veteran wideout Romeo Doubs being a trade or cut candidate as we rapidly approach the league-wide deadline to trim rosters to 53 players.

Romeo Doubs is NOT going anywhere & Matt Lafleur is annoyed it's even a question.@packers #gopackgo pic.twitter.com/8dPVCxSkO1 — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) August 21, 2025

Packers' LaFleur Addresses Romeo Doubs' Job Security in Green Bay

Adams specifically asked about rumors that Doubs could be on the roster bubble entering cut-down week, and LaFleur was having none of it. In one fell swoop, he put to rest any chatter that the veteran would be released or traded ahead of Week 1.

“Romeo is out there competing and doing everything that we need to see from him,” LaFleur said. “Obviously, he’s played a lot of ball for us and at a high level. He’s been a great teammate. He goes out there and you can count on him every day.”

Doubs is currently projected to be a starter on the outside for Green Bay. That could all change once Watson can return to the fold. For now, though, there is every reason to believe he will continue in that role. This is only amplified by LaFleur's comments regarding the possibility that the wideout might not be part of the puzzle moving forward.

Over his first three seasons with the Packers, the former Nevada Wolfpack star has accumulated 1,700 receiving yards on 147 receptions with 15 touchdowns to his name. He clearly has a handle on this offense and a rapport with Jordan Love. Now, we know LaFleur is a big fan of his as well.

