Matt LaFleur Addresses Jordan Love's Struggles After Playoff Loss vs. Eagles
The Green Bay Packers' 2024 season ended with a thud on Sunday, as Matt LaFleur's team struggled to perform at a high level against the Philadelphia Eagles. Self-inflicted wounds proved to be the Packers' demise and led to their exit from the playoffs once again, a troubling trend for this young team.
One of the biggest offenders on Sunday was quarterback Jordan Love, who threw two costly interceptions while the game was close -- plus another late in the fourth that sealed things -- and struggled to put up a big performance through the air.
Though Love's quiet day wasn't entirely his fault, as his receivers also let him down, he certainly didn't make things easier for his team. LaFleur discussed Love's struggles in his postgame comments, but with an optimistic spin.
Green Bay's HC expressed his "love" for his QB during his press conference following the Eagles loss. LaFleur praised Love's work ethic and competitive drive, while adding he thinks the growing quarterback "is going to get better and better and better" moving forward.
LaFleur hinted this isn't the performance Love wanted, pointing to "lessons" the Utah State product has and will go through, but he thinks that'll only help with the signal-caller's growth.
Overall, LaFleur took a very light-at-the-end-of-the-tunnel approach in his postgame presser, which may not be what fans want to hear right now. Many are calling for heads to roll on both the coaching staff and player side, especially since some exits seem necessary after falling short much earlier in the playoffs than last year.
However, LaFleur is opting to set his team up for 2025 and beyond by thinking about growing from this moment, rather than calling out any person or player who needs to lose their job.
Plus, there is plenty of time starting now for evaluating what this organization needs to get back to the Super Bowl. Aiding Love's development into a bonafide star will be one of the top items on the offseason agenda considering the potential, but also troubles, he's had in his first two years as Green Bay's starter.
In other Packers news: