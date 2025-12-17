Matt Judon's Release Adds New Potential Wrinkle to Packers' Parsons Loss

With three games remaining, the Green Bay Packers’ path to the playoffs was thrown a big curveball when lead disruptor Micah Parsons tore his ACL. The injury, which happened in last Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos, sent the Packers into a panic as they looked to keep their pass rush afloat.

Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness, and Kingsley Enagbare will shoulder most of the load in Parsons’s absence. The Packers could also have some under-the-radar options in Barryn Sorrell, Collin Oliver, and Brenton Cox. Although the injury gives some of the lesser-known pass rushers an opportunity, the Packers likely favor experience, especially with a shot at the division title on the line.

With that in mind, the Packers may have had an interesting development when NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that the Miami Dolphins released veteran Matthew Judon on Wednesday. While Judon didn’t record a sack in 13 games with the team, his connections are too strong to ignore and could have Green Bay make a surprising addition.

Packers Could Take a Low-Risk Flier on Matth Judon After Dolphins Release

SI’s Bill Huber notes that Judon has a connection with the Packers thanks to current defensive line coach and running game coordinator DeMarcus Covington. Before he came to Green Bay before this season, Covington was part of the New England Patriots staff where he served from 2017 to 2024.

That timeframe just happens to be the time when Judon rose to prominence. Judon came to New England after a solid start to his career with the Baltimore Ravens, logging 34.5 sacks in five seasons. He took it to another level with the Patriots, however, collecting 12.5 sacks during the 2021 campaign and 15.5 sacks in 2022, leading to his third and fourth Pro Bowl nods, plus some AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year consideration.

The elite production would give credence to the idea that Judon would want to work with Covington again. But the biggest issue is that Judon may no longer be the same player.

Judon opened the 2023 season with four sacks in the first four games, but a torn lower biceps tendon ended his season. A contract dispute ultimately led to him being traded to the Atlanta Falcons before the 2024 season, and while he stayed healthy, he logged just 25 pressures and 5.5 sacks in 17 games, leading the two sides to split at the end of the year.

The 2025 campaign in Miami has been rock bottom for Judon. He’s logged 10 pressures and logged a pass-rush win rate of just 4.2% on 151 pass-rushing snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. While some may look at Judon’s past and believe he can help their defense, he’s more of a depth player than the Pro Bowler he used to be.

Then again, that might be perfect for the Packers. Green Bay has already been rotating Gary and Enagbare at one spot, and Van Ness could ramp up his usage after returning from a foot injury and logging 22 snaps against the Broncos on Sunday. While Cox, Oliver, and Sorrell bring some upside, the Packers may just want someone who will do the right thing in case of emergency, which might be the best thing Judon can offer.

Perhaps it wouldn’t be the headline-generating move it suggests to be, but the Packers would be wise to have the conversation to bring Judon in for the stretch.

