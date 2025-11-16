Malik Willis' Week 11 Only Adds to Fears His Packers Time Is Running Out

The Green Bay Packers certainly did not enter Week 11 thinking that backup quarterback Malik Willis would be responsible for getting the offense on the board against the New York Giants, but that was the reality the Packers found themselves in late in the first quarter.

After QB1 Jordan Love suffered a left shoulder injury (h/t @ByRyanWood) on a scramble from the pocket, Willis was forced into action and proved why he is expected to have plenty of suitors once free agency opens this offseason. Not only did the former third-round pick keep a drive alive after having his number called on 2nd and 16, but he also led Green Bay to the end zone to score the team's first touchdown of the day after completing a one-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watkins.

Willis' Week 11 Performance Hurt Green Bay's Chances of Retaining Him

Given the current, less-than-impressive list of quarterbacks who will be joining Willis on the open market this offseason, Willis was always going to draw interest from organizations looking for help in the QB room. To perform the way that Willis did, in anything but a favorable situation to find yourself in as a backup, is only going to make him money this offseason. That is bad news for the Packers if they have any hopes of keeping the former Liberty Flames standout in Wisconsin for the foreseeable future.

Love being able to return to the game was just an added benefit for Willis. While he may have gone on to play a great game had he been forced to remain Green Bay's signal-caller the rest of the way, the fact that he was replaced prevented Willis from putting anything negative on tape. His TD pass to Watson was the biggest memory fans, media, and executives across the league will take from the Packers' 27-20 win, potentially benefiting him in the long run.

At 26 years of age, with just over $5.3 million in career earnings to his name, per Spotrac, it would make perfect sense for Willis to cash in, as best as he can, on his impending free agency. This could be the best opportunity that the quarterback has to do so during his professional career. As often as franchise players are praised for leaving money on the table to help the front office build a roster around them, Willis has every reason to be greedy in seeking out his next home in the NFL.

With Love having already agreed to a $220 million extension, and there being no good reason whatsoever for general manager Brian Gutekunst to consider the idea of using the franchise tag on a backup QB, Sunday's performance could be what unofficially ends the Malik Willis era in Green Bay, as he is rapidly pricing himself out of the Packers' spending range.

