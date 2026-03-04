Malik Willis Can Start Booking His Flight as Next Destination Becomes Clear

The Green Bay Packers knew it was a question of when, not if, Malik Willis would leave in free agency.



After a successful two seasons as Jordan Love’s backup, Willis established himself as the top quarterback in this year’s free agent class. With a potential offer projected by Spotrac to be $35.5 million per season, the only question left was where Willis would be booking his flight.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Willis can call his travel agent. Schefter reports that the Arizona Cardinals have “informed Kyler Murray that they intend to release him on the first day of the league year… barring a trade between now and then.”

The move will be pricey, as Schefter notes that the Cardinals owe him $36.8 million guaranteed next season. It could also land in Willis’ bank account as he’s one step closer to signing with Arizona.

Malik Willis Likely Landing with Cardinals After Kyler Murray’s Release

The drumbeat for Willis to land in Arizona has been going on since last season ended. Willis threw for 972 yards, six touchdowns, and no interceptions while running for 261 yards and three touchdowns in spot duty for Love over the past two seasons and hit the market at the right time in a weak free agent class.

Willis’ timing was another stroke of luck, considering what is happening in Arizona. The Cardinals hired Matt LaFleur’s brother, Mike, as their new head coach on Feb. 1, and with him also being a member of Sean McVay’s coaching tree, Willis could be running an offense in Arizona that is similar to the one he ran in Green Bay.

The final hurdle for Willis to clear was Murray's presence.



While he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft, Murray took the Cardinals to the playoffs just once over his seven seasons and hasn’t made the Pro Bowl since 2021. Ex-head coach Jonathan Gannon's firing made it seem like Murray might stick around under LaFleur. But after making non-committal comments about Murray shortly after his hiring, it felt like this was the endgame, even with three years remaining on his contract.

With the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins likely looking for cheaper options, Willis can now head to Arizona. He may also have a better team around him as general manager Monti Ossenfort could be on the verge of several win-now moves as he looks to save his job entering his fourth season.

It’s all perfect timing for Willis, who appears to have his destination lined up when free agency brings his time with the Packers to an end next week.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: