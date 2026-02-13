Malik Willis Slipping Further From Packers' Grasp After Latest Reporting

The Green Bay Packers already have a franchise quarterback. This is Jordan Love's team, and that's not going to change for as long as he's there. That said, Love has missed some games due to injuries, and having a high-end backup quarterback is of the utmost importance for Super Bowl contenders.

That's why the Packers' roster will take a huge hit this offseason. Barring a shocking turn of events, they will have to part ways with free agent quarterback Malik Willis. The Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns will reportedly make a run at him, but they won't be alone.

According to NFL insider Field Yates of ESPN, the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray are heading to a split. Considering that, and with Mike LaFleur as their new head coach, the writing seems to be on the wall for Willis.

The Arizona Cardinals Are Legitimate Threat to Sign Malik Willis

"A change of scenery is best for all parties involved," Yates said, adding that Murray would probably rather have a chance to get his career back on track elsewhere. Moreover, CBS Sports insider Mike Renner sees the Cardinals as his most aggressive suitor:

“If the Cardinals aren’t the team making a strong offer, I’d be very surprised," Renner said, per Cardinals reporter Bo Brack of PHNX Sports. He talked about the obvious ties between Matt and Mike LaFleur and how he'd be a solid fit for their offense.

Willis has flourished in Green Bay. Spending two years with Coach LaFleur has worked wonders for his game, and he no longer looks like the erratic player who relied on his athleticism when he first arrived in Tennessee.

He's probably going to get a deal similar to what Justin Fields got with the New York Jets last offseason (two years, $40 million), but given the competition for his services, it wouldn't be that shocking to see that number go up.

Willis is still a gamble. He did pretty well filling in for Jordan Love, but he hasn't had an offense built around him and a chance to be 'the man.' That said, he's young, and he'll play for someone running a similar offense in the desert.

The Packers can't and won't offer him as much money as other teams and, more importantly, they won't give him a chance to be the starter. That will leave them without one of the five best backup signal callers in the game.

Whether Matt LaFleur helps serve up Willis for his brother in Arizona remains to be seen, but the Cardinals look like the team to watch in this race moving forward.

