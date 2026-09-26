Lukas Van Ness showing Packers three weeks of consistency fans were begging for

Green Bay Packers fans are understandably finding a new low after an ugly showing against the Atlanta Falcons in 35-14 loss. However, there have been a handful of bright spots with Lukas Van Ness being among the exciting developments as the defensive end has offered the level of consistency fans have been begging to see. Van Ness already has 2.5 sacks and 11 tackles, these are the type of numbers over three games that have fans believing a double-digit sack year is incoming.

Van Ness has had his career slowed by veterans in front of him and more frustratingly injuries that left his ceililng with clear limitations. Seeing the defender take a step in his development and have the ability to be completely healthy he has leaped off the screen. No question, Van Ness is more physically imposing and moving at a level through three games fans haven't seen over the last two years.

It gives hope that perhaps Green Bay has legitimately found a pass rusher to pair opposite of Micah Parsons. Van Ness putting together a big season would make the decision to trade Rashan Gary incredibly well. Add in the clear need for Green Bay's defense to find any consistency behind Parsons and the devleopment lasting will help turn around a season that isn't yet lost.

Green Bay sits at 1-2 and while it feels the sky is falling there are positive signs that suggest the season is still capable of being turned in the right direction. One of the clearest indications of this is Jordan Love's chemistry with his pass catchers as the offense is clearly just scratching the surface.

Lukas Van Ness has been One of Packers Few Bright Spots Three Games Into 2026 Season

Van Ness finishing with 11-12 sacks is a very realistic expectations if the current level of performance continues. As long as the defender stays healthy there is no reason to believe the current performance cannot be maintained with the hope being that the Packers are able to make basic adjustments and the rest of the defense is able to build around what Van Ness has accomplished.

The defensive end is one of the few bright spots for Green Bay and deserves a heavy level of credit for living up to lofty camp and summer expectations. Van Ness continuing on this path will build expectations that Parsons and Van Ness once the star returns will go a long way in answering defensive questions that are quickly mounting.

While there is no defending the start to the season, it is important to credit Van Ness for the start he has gotten off to. With few bright spots it is important to appreciate just what the defender has offered through the first trio of games.