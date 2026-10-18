Lukas Van Ness continuing to fade puts Packers future in question

The Green Bay Packers have struggled rushing the passer over the last weeks of the season even in a blowout win over the Chicago Bears this showed up. One of the biggest issues has been frustrating regression from edge rusher Lukas Van Ness after two strong games. Van Ness started his season with 2.5 sacks in the first two games of the season before going completely silent for the last three games. Inconsistency and hints of elite production have been the defining traits of the defender's career and in some ways doesn't come as a surprise.

Still, it points to the fact that this was a defining season for Van Ness and if this level of struggle continues it will be his last in Green Bay. The fourth year edge rusher has been kept around due to being on his rookie contract and the hope that his promise could be eventually realized in the right defensive fit.

Van Ness being unable to take advantage of the fact that Micah Parsons has been on the shelf while no other premier edge rushing talent is being pointed to is undeniably alarming. The counter to this would be pointing out that once Parsons is back in the lineup it will be an easier road for Van Ness to pile up numbers.

With that said, there is reason to begin to consider whether it will be time to turn the page away from Van Ness at the end of the season. The only thing that could change this is going on a consistent run over the next weeks of the season.

Lukas Van Ness Once Again Putting Packers Future in Question as Edge Rusher Suffers Regression

Van Ness has registered 16 pressures, which ranks 21st out of qualifiers, this shows the veteran is at least getting in the backfield even without the sack production to show for it. This leaves a level of hope that the defender is going to be able to go on a run over the next weeks and close the season in a way that completely changes the current outlook.

As things currently stand there is a sense of belief that Van Ness would part ways with the Packers if the level of production doesn't change. The franchise needs a more consistent option to star opposite Parsons and thus far it has been a failure to prove that Van Ness is capable of being this option.

For the Packers, it will be interesting to see how the franchise opts to navigate the next weeks and whether or not a meaningful addition is made. While Parsons is closing in on a return, Van Ness not being able to consistently contribute leaves the door open to another addition.