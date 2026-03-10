Lions Make Packers Happy by Fumbling Cheap Free Agent

The Green Bay Packers can't help but sit back and appreciate every chance they get to laugh at their NFC North rivals' failures this offseason. It's always nice to get an early leg up on the competition, and the Packers now have another chance to laugh at a rival's expense as free agency heats up.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions have lost defensive tackle Roy Lopez to the Arizona Cardinals. It's a two-year deal worth $11.5 million, including "$7 million guaranteed," per Rapoport.

Losing Lopez is a huge hit to the Lions' defensive line and seems like a move Detroit could've easily made based on the money involved. Of course, it'll be hard to find any fans around Titletown who'll shed a tear at this news, as Lopez's joining the Cardinals will help with the Packers' NFC North outlook.

Packers Are Laughing at Lions' Preventable Roy Lopez Mistake

The Lions' choosing not to pay Lopez is a head-scratching decision, especially when a signing wouldn't break the bank. Their defensive line already had plenty of concerns heading into the offseason, and that'll be more so the case with Lopez gone.

Lopez is coming off a solid 2025 season with a trio of sacks and 13 pressures. Without his presence, the Lions will have a tougher time getting to opposing quarterbacks — including Jordan Love. That's without mentioning his career-best 10.0% missed tackle rate, or that he notched a run stop on 7.5% of opportunities (6.3% in 2024), per Pro Football Focus.



Given the concerns regarding the Packers' offensive line, it's nice to know the Lions are getting weaker on their defensive front line.

For Lopez, it makes sense to leave the crowded NFC North and escape having to play the Chicago Bears and Packers twice each season. Meanwhile, the Lions are slipping in the wrong direction, which may have started when they lost coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn last offseason. Detroit hasn't recovered (proven by offensive coordinator John Morton's firing), and losing more key contributors will only accelerate the decline.

The Packers would love nothing more than to see the Lions (and the rest of the NFC North) continue to make poor decisions this offseason. Green Bay needs to take control of its divisional outlook by making strong free-agent additions, and getting some extra help from rivals' self-sabotage will go a long way towards that goal.

