Latest Packers Update Dooms Injured Playmaker for Week 13 Return
By Jovan Alford
After crushing the San Francisco 49ers by 28 points at Lambeau Field in Week 12, the Green Bay Packers will try to win their third-straight game on Thanksgiving night against the Miami Dolphins.
Even though it's a short week, this is a huge game for both teams. The Packers are trying to keep pace with the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions in the NFC North. Meanwhile, Miami has started to heat up, winning three consecutive games.
For the Packers to win on Thanksgiving night, they’ll need their offense to have a similar outing as they did last week against the 49ers. However, Green Bay might be without one of their key playmakers.
Packers News: Romeo Doubs Still in Concussion Protocol Ahead of Thanksgiving Game
According to Ryan Wood of USA TODAY, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Tuesday that third-year wide receiver Romeo Doubs is “still in the protocol.” However, the young wideout was at Green Bay’s walkthrough.
The former Nevada standout suffered the head injury in the second half of Sunday’s game against San Francisco. Doubs landed awkwardly as he tried to make an acrobatic catch for a touchdown.
However, the 24-year-old wide receiver hit his head on the turf and was immediately evaluated for a concussion. Doubs didn’t return to the game and finished with three receptions (six targets) for 54 yards.
Since he’s still in the league’s concussion protocol, Doubs is on track to miss Thursday night’s game. Without Doubs on the field, the Packers will need Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, and Dontayvion Wicks to step up.
Packers fans were excited to see Wicks take that second-year leap this season, but it hasn’t happened yet. Therefore, it wouldn’t be shocking to see tight end Tucker Kraft featured more in the offense, who scored his sixth touchdown last week.
