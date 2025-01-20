Latest NFL Hiring is Bad News for Packers Keeping Key Staffer
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers could be on the verge of losing one of the key members of their front office this offseason. Vice President of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan is getting looks as a potential NFL general manager.
Sullivan has reportedly interviewed with the Tennessee Titans for their GM opening. However, he did not get it as the Titans hired former Kansas City Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi.
Despite not getting the Titans job, the Packers exec is still in the running for the New York Jets GM opening. Sullivan has only interviewed with the Titans and Jets for their GM vacancies, so with Tennessee out of the picture, there’s a good chance he could end up in New York.
When Packers GM Brian Gutekunst met with reporters last week he hinted toward Sullivan not being with the organization anymore.
"Speaking to reporters on Friday, Gutekunst was asked about Green Bay’s vice president of player personnel, Jon-Eric Sullivan, who has completed GM interviews with the Jets and Tennessee Titans. Gutekunst suggested he believes Sullivan will be leaving the organization. “He’ll be missed,” Gutekunst said of Sullivan (h/t Michael Nania of Jets X-Factor)."
Sullivan has been with Green Bay for over 20 years, starting his career as a training camp, moving up to scout, and continuing to ascend the organizational ladder.
The Packers front office executive took over as the vice president of player personnel in July 2022 after spending the previous four years serving as the co-director of player personnel.
Sullivan has done a phenomenal job of identifying talent over the years, especially in the NFL draft (Jordan Love, Jayden Reed, Jaire Alexander, Elgton Jenkins, Tucker Kraft, etc.). If he does leave for the Jets’ gig, Green Bay fans should not fret as the organization likely has someone in-house ready.
