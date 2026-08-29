Latest Josh Sweat development should catch the Packers' attention

The Green Bay Packers have a solid defense, but 'solid' may not cut it in the stacked NFC North. As such, and with Micah Parsons targeting Week 6 for his return from injury, they should still keep an eye out for potential reinforcements.

They've been linked to star pass rusher Josh Sweat multiple times in the offseason. Given Matt LaFleur's ties to the Arizona Cardinals, he might give his brother Mike a call to figure something out. Also, he already played for defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

His team finally activated him from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, and while he was never believed to be seriously hurt, the Packers should make the most of their preseason contest with the Cardinals to work out a deal.

The Packers shouldn't give up on their Josh Sweat dream

Barring a huge surprise, the Cardinals will be one of the worst teams in football in 2026. Their season already got off to a rocky start, with rookies Jeremiyah Love and Chase Bisontis (season-ending) getting hurt, so they might as well get what they can for their veterans while they're still in their prime.

The Packers won't have a first-round pick in 2027 because of the Micah Parsons trade, but they should still be aggressive and try to maximize their current Super Bowl window, even if that means also giving up a third-round selection to get Sweat.

Sweat followed Jonathan Gannon to Arizona. He played for him when he was the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive coordinator, so it's pretty clear that he thinks highly of him and would be a seamless plug-and-play addition to the defense.

While his team struggled, he actually did pretty well last season. He started all 17 games for the bottom-feeding Cardinals, logging 30 tackles — including 13 for loss — to go along with 17 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, two passes defensed, one fumble recovery, and a whopping 12.0 sacks.

Packers rookie Dani Dennis-Sutton has reportedly turned some heads in training camp, and they still believe Lukas Van Ness will take a leap after being a bit of a mixed bag so far. That said, Sweat would be an immediate upgrade.

Also, even when Parsons returns, he might need some more time to recover his usual explosiveness, and the Packers will keep him on a snap count at first. They've already made a league-altering move by trading for him, so they need to get him an elite sidekick now.