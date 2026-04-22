Late-Round Prospect Is a Hidden Gem Waiting for Packers in Draft

When the Green Bay Packers are on the clock with the No. 153 pick overall on day three of the 2026 NFL draft, Texas Longhorns defensive end Trey Moore should be on the top of Brian Gutekunst's mind.

Fortifying the edge is undoubtedly one of the biggest needs on the roster heading into the draft, with the moves Green Bay's front office made this offseason. Not only did the Packers trade Rashan Gary to the Dallas Cowboys, but Kingsley Enagbare signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the New York Jets.

Moore is a bargain bin option to right the position as Micah Parsons recovers from a torn ACL. In 2025, he had 27 total pressures and three sacks, though, most impressively, grading out as a 71.5 in pass-rushing plays per PFF. His NFL Combine performance proved he's built for the next level, at least on paper, posting a 4.54-second 40-yard dash. Moore also graded out as the No. 9 edge rusher in athleticism for edge rushers who attended the 2026 combine.

Moore's lack of truly eye-popping stats in Austin, which, truthfully, was tough to produce within a defense that ranked in the top 15 in both passing and rushing, is why he's likely to be available with one of their day three picks. They're a blessing in disguise, even if Longhorn fans wanted more from the 4-star transfer who worked his way up from the UTSA Roadrunners as an unranked recruit out of Smithson Valley High School in Spring Branch, Texas, in two seasons.

Packers Should View Trey Moore as Project, Draft EDGE in Second Round

It doesn't go without saying: the Packers should not be satisfied with taking an EDGE in the fifth round for the first time in a historic draft class for edge rushers. There are several edge rushers who should be the first off the board for Green Bay with the No. 52 pick.

If former Oklahoma Sooner R Mason Thomas is off the board, than many teams didn't do their due diligence in scouting. Thomas was a game-changer for the Sooners in 2024 and 2025, finishing with a 20% pass rush win rate. This is the highest-ceiling pick the Packers could make this draft.

Other consolation options would be the Penn State Nittany Lions' Dani Dennis-Sutton, who had 3.8 pressures per game in 2025, and Texas Tech Red Raiders' Romello Height, who had 10 sacks last season.

The cupboard needs enough replenishing to take two edge rushers during the 2026 NFL draft. We'll see if Green Bay acts accordingly, but Moore could a great option for the Packers on Day 3.

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