LaFleur points to Packers defender Javon Bullard as tone setter

The Green Bay Packers have reason for incredibly high expectations when it comes to defensive back Javon Bullard. The defender finished last season with 60 tackles and showed an undeniable level of physicality that helped Green Bay's secondary survive injuries and piece together an injury-riddled defense. Understandably, this earned the respect of head coach Matt LaFleur, who recently spoke on the Georgia product, with the comments coming courtesy of Ryan Wood.

""He's a dog, man. You talk about a guy who plays with the right mentality, the right play style, what we want to be about. It's been cool to see his evolution."" Matt LaFleur

LaFleur is pointing out two things here, the most obvious being the fact that Bullard helps set the tone for how they want to play defensively. While the defender is far from perfect, the effort and physicality go a long way in covering up mistakes and have left reason to believe that notable improvement lies ahead for Bullard.

Leading us to the second and final part of the comment with LaFleur talking about enjoying watching Bullard's "evolution" this suggests that there have been noted improvements in his game and should have Packer fans excited for the potential step forward.

It is especially important for Bullard to find a level of consistency as the franchise looks to reset its starting lineup at the position. There is an expectation that rookie Brandon Cisse is going to step into lineup making it clear there needs to be a level of consistency from both Bullard and Nixon supporting the young starter.

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur Points to Javon Bullard Setting an Undeniable Tone for Green Bay Defense

Bullard was the 58th overall pick in the 2024 draft, making this year three and leaving every reason to believe another leap is coming. Despite the defensive coordinator change, the coaching staff remains incredibly stable and has a respected replacement in Jonathan Gannon, who previously got the best out of Philadelphia's secondary in the same coaching role.

Green Bay should expect Bullard to continue to play with his tone-setting intensity, but also to take a leap forward in his ability in coverage and to anticipate. It is exciting to consider Bullard taking a leap forward and what this could look like for the reset Packer defense.

LaFleur clearly has high expectations for the third-year defensive back. Expectations that are based on an incredible motor and level of physicality that should help prop up the rest of the Packers' defense and help the franchise make needed adjustments under Gannon.