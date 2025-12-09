Keisean Nixon's Week 14 Likely Buys Him More Time Despite Flaws

Keisean Nixon looked like he was playing his way out of the majority of the Green Bay Packers' snaps on Sunday. But a game-sealing interception on an under-thrown Caleb Williams pass meant for Cole Kmet made the cornerback the hero of the team's 28-21 win over the Chicago Bears.

In addition, Nixon had a poorly PR-trained response postgame when asked about his spectacular walk-off pick. When asked how he felt, given the knocks on his performance, Nixon said he didn't care about anyone else. More specifically, he said, "F*** everybody else," via The Athletic's Matt Schneidman.

With Nixon also drawing an illegal use of hands penalty against Bears receiver Luther Burden III, who, to be fair, did put his hands around Nixon's neck it was a roller coaster afternoon for the Packers' top corner, which had Matt LaFleur conflicted after the win. But it may have been the interception that bought him more time as he looks to remain the Packers' top corner.

Keisan Nixon's Game-Sealing INT Can Help Him Keep Top Corner Role

LaFleur explained after the game that he was not happy with Nixon, who was benched for multiple snaps for the unnecessary roughness call in that moment. But in his next breath, LaFleur gave props for the game-sealing play, making it appear he had bought himself time despite his cricial error.

“We had a quick conversation, and you’ve got to be smart," LaFleur said via SI's Bill Huber. "You’ve got to keep your poise. I get it. Football is an emotional game, especially when you talk about Packers-Bears. There’s just a heightened sense of emotion, but you’ve got to keep your poise at the end of the day and you can’t do anything that hurts the team.

“However, I will say that I was proud of how he responded and, certainly, I know he had a couple PBUs, and then to have that interception at the end of the game was, obviously, a critical moment.”

LaFleur's comments hinted that he was willing to take the good that came with Nixon's overall bad game. Nixon was burned in coverage on multiple occasions, including a third quarter touchdown in coverage against Chicago receiver Olamide Zaccheaus. He was caught up in the emotions of the NFC North rivalry game at the expense of the team's defensive effort.

And yet, he needs more rope as the team's top cornerback. You don't bench the guy who gets the game ball the very next week and LaFleur and defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley know better than that.

Even with his flaws, Nixon has done enough to be the team's top corner for the rest of the year and into next season. With Javon Bullard out and Nate Hobbs proving to be practically nothing as advertised, Nixon has the runway to carve out a long-term role.

That'll only come if he levels out. These blowouts are a bad look and force unnecessary culture questions behind the curtain in LaFleur's locker room. Especially when the team is winning games.

How bad could it get if things aren't working out? Let's hope Nixon doesn't answer that question and the two sides find a perfect balance down the stretch.

