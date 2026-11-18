As the Green Bay Packers endured the 30-10 blowout loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday there was one inescapable fact that was evident. For the Packers to nullify the pass rush of Brian Flores the team needed to run into the teeth of the defense. This was the path the Buffalo Bills took the week before getting just enough to find balance and allow themselves a chance to sustain drives. While Kaleb Johnson was solid, the missing piece was clearly the version of Josh Jacobs rostered two seasons ago.

This version of the back was undeniably explosive and physical offering the Packers a completely different version of offense. A player that has gone missing as Jacobs appears to be a ghost of what he once was and remains sidelined with an injury. All of this adding up to the undeniable fact the Packers had a chance to pivot away from a declining player and instead chose to double down.

Jacobs has an truly alarming legal situation that gave Green Bay every reason to explore an upgrade. Even if this situation didn't so clearly set off alarm bells, the 2025 season showed a clear level of regression. Green Bay had a chance to pivot and fumbled opting to stick with a player who has done nothing to bring balance to the offense.

Even when Jacobs has been on the field this season, the playmaker looks a step slow and lacks the same presence he did previously. Green Bay watched all of this unfold and still let the early-season and trade deadline pass without making a move.

Sunday's Loss Serves as Undeniable Reminder of Packers Mistake Trusting in Josh Jacobs

At every turn the Packers were given a chance to escape and remained content hoping Jacobs could return to form or a surprise option would emerge. Sunday was an example of the bill coming due and the Packers paying the price for not being willing to make a change to what was clearly a bad situation on and off the field.

This is where it important to note that Green Bay remains a contender and is incredibly capable offensively. The issue being that Jordan Love needs to play at an MVP level for the Packers to be able to reach their potential and keep up with the league's best rosters.

The lack of a consistent running game is a clear concern moving forward when looking at Green Bay's Super Bowl chances. Sunday was a clear example of this and an undeniable reason that betting on Jacobs continues to age poorly for a team given every chance to find a more consistent answer.