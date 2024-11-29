Josh Jacobs Fires Perfect Shot at Dolphins After Packers' Thanksgiving Win
By Jovan Alford
After dominating the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field last week, the Green Bay Packers had a quick turnaround on a short week and took care of business on a cold Thanksgiving night against the Miami Dolphins.
The Packers walked away with a physical 30-17 win over the Dolphins. Josh Jacobs and Green Bay’s ground attack couldn’t replicate their performance last week against the 49ers, but they still had 114 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Jacobs scored the lone rushing touchdown for the Packers, despite rushing for 43 yards on 19 carries. However, he was the team’s second-leading receiver with four receptions (four targets) for 74 yards.
On the defense, Jeff Hafley’s crew sacked Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa five times and held Miami’s running game to a mediocre 39 yards on 14 carries (2.8 YPC).
After the double-digit home win, Jacobs put the Dolphins on blast saying, “Them boys looked cold out there,” per NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe.
There’s this running narrative that the Dolphins can’t play in cold weather and even leading up to this game, Tagovailoa said he was excited to kill the narrative. However, the rest of the team didn’t get the same message.
According to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks said Miami was soft and believed that the Dolphins allowed the cold to be a factor.
If the Dolphins were psyched out by the weather before the game, the Packers already had the upper hand. The Dolphins have now played two consecutive physical football games, leading to wins. They’ll try to do it again next Thursday night on the road against the Detroit Lions.
More Packers news and analysis: