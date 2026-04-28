Josh Gesky's Big UDFA Deal Makes Him Player to Watch in Packers' Offseason

Among the Green Bay Packers' undrafted free agent signings, the highest-paid deal thus far has been to Illinois offensive lineman Josh Gesky. The guard received a deal with $215,000 in guarantees on his rookie deal. This is incredibly notable and puts Gesky as a name that Packer fans should keep an eye on throughout the summer and heading into training camp.

The Illinois product started 36 games as a guard and was a solid producer at the college level. What prevented the lineman from being drafted was his poor ability to drive his blocks downfield in the run game. Still, Gesky has the needed size to be developed into an improved run blocking option, and this deal speaks to Green Bay's interest in developing the lineman into a possible depth option.

It is very much on the table that the lineman could find his way onto the Green Bay roster in a reserve role. The Packers have struggled to find depth along the line over the past two seasons, and Gesky is a potentially cheap and viable project player who could find his way into a final roster spot or onto the practice squad as a development piece.

The upside for Gesky is a great wingspan and upper body strength that should allow better coaching to improve the results. The guard shows incredible effort and is gritty at the point of attack, even if the results aren't always matching expectations.

Packers Undrafted Free Agent Signing Josh Gesky Clear Name to Keep an Eye On

Green Bay doesn't have a path for Gesky to become a surprise starter, but the team has a very realistic shot to hand the lineman a depth piece job. Green Bay has faced offensive line depth questions over the last year, and this is a chance to find cheap production if the guard can impress the Green Bay coaching staff over the next few weeks.

This isn't to suggest it won't be an incredible uphill battle as it is for any undrafted free agent, but rather pointing out the clear opening for Gesky. It is also incredibly telling that the rookie is the highest dollar deal the Packers have handed out to undrafted signings thus far.

It suggests there is a level of expectation that there could be a potential surprise contributor in the lineman. Gesky has the starting experience and will now have the chance to receive NFL-level coaching, with the hope being that this is the missing piece needed to unlock the holes in Gesky's game.

With all of this in mind, the guard should be a name that fans keep a close eye on throughout the remainder of the offseason. Considering how high the Packers appear to be on him, there is a real chance Gesky is a relevant roster contender deep into camp and the preseason.

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