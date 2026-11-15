Josh Allen showed Packers exactly how tough of a road lies ahead

As the Green Bay Packers get ready for an incredibly important matchup against the Minnesota Vikings the franchise has every reason to look back at last week's action. The Vikings lost to the Buffalo Bills 23-6, with the only thing holding back an incredible defensive effort was one of the worst offensive performances of the season. It was incredible to watch just how elite the Vikings were defensively while Carson Wentz was missing layup passes and the offense was unable to do anything of note.

With this in mind, the Packers can't help but look at the performance of Josh Allen and understand the difficult task ahead of Jordan Love. The Bills saw the the offense limited to 13 points through the first three quarters and Allen was put into a torture chamber unable to escape the pocket and consistently hit before he had a chance to get through his reads.

The defense of Brian Flores scrambled one of the most explosive offensive units in the league and made Allen look shockingly human. Bringing us to the run game where Buffalo was able to find a bit of light as James Cook had 107 yards on 31 carries as the Bills opted to attempt to batter the pass rush and shorten the game.

For the Packers, this isn't an option based on how the current backfield is constructed. This makes it clear that the degree of difficulty for Love is far greater in comparison to Allen. The counter to this being the playmakers that Green Bay can lean on moving forward.

Packers Can Learn from Josh Allen's Performance When it Comes to Understanding Difficult Road Ahead

Where Love has a bit of an advantage is leaning on Christian Watson, Tucker Kraft, and Matthew Golden after the catch. If Flores is going to attempt to cage Love in as he did against the Buffalo quarterback we're going to see a lot of the shorter passing game that Green Bay leaned on early in the season as they were still building out the offense.

Having a trio of playmakers capable of creating after the catch helps offset the lack of run game and take the teeth out of the Minnesota pass rush. This is what fans saw Allen do in the game to find a bit of momentum and to begin to solve a difficult defense.

With this in mind, there is an obvious blueprint for an offense that is far more talented and has all of the needed pieces to get a win over a division rival and get back into the driver's seat in a crowded NFC North.