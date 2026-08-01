Jordan Love showing off unexpected skillset early in Packers camp

The Green Bay Packers have an elite franchise quarterback in Jordan Love and every reason to believe the signal caller is capable of taking them on a deep January run. With that said, if there is one shortcoming for Love when it comes to comparing the quarterback to the league's top quarterbacks it is a lack of rushing excellence. Love has the ability to utilize his legs as a weapon, but has focused his first seasons on hanging in the pocket and making as many plays as possible.

Love's best rushing year came in the 2023 season with 247 rushing yards, followed by last season's 199 rushing yards. This leads us to an early camp report from USA Today's Ryan Wood, "Jordan Love now has two rushing TDs today. Pulls and keeps up middle in third and goal from 5. He’s a whole new quarterback." It is notable that Love is utilizing his legs more often early in camp and could be a sign that the 2026 season will be his most productive as a rusher yet.

With that said, it has to be noted that this is early in camp when it is obvious Love cannot be touched and there is zero pressure on the quarterback to get down or keep himself healthy. Still, the thought of Love taking a step forward as a rusher has to be noted.

Packers Quarterback Jordan Love Showing Off Rushing Ability Early in Camp

Another piece of this is the loss of last year's backup quarterback Malik Willis. The current Miami Dolphins starter was utilized in specific packages due to his elite rushing ability. While you don't want Love taking this type of punishment with regularity it is telling that his rushing is being focused on in the first days of camp. If the quarterback utilizes his legs a bit more often it is very much on the table that 300-400 yards of rushing could be produced in the season ahead.

Josh Jacobs is expected to be the primary running back, but facing legal concerns aftert coming off a season where there was a clear level of regression. This invites speculation that Jacobs could be on borrowed time with a team that could end up needing a handful of wrinkles to produce consistent rushing yardage.

Camp overreactions are understandable and Love's early rushing could be just that. Still, with the concerns around Jacobs and the loss of Willis it is noteworthy enough to gain a level of attention as we continue to move through the summer and closer to the regular season.