Jordan Love Should Take Note of Micah Parsons' Dak Prescott Comments

As the Green Bay Packers prepare to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, all eyes are understandably on Micah Parsons. Whether Parsons has a great or awful performance, the narrative is going to be about what this means for his past history with the Cowboys. However, perhaps more interesting for Packer fans is Jon Machota's recent report on Parsons' comments on his former quarterback, Dak Prescott.

""I think Dak is so good because he’s overly confident. He believes he can make every throw. And I think 90% of the time he does do that. You want your quarterback to have that mentality. I just think he’s a person who is very resilient and he’s determined. I never would bet against him"" Micah Parsons

While one could read this as a backhanded compliment, it seems more likely that Parsons genuinely means what he is saying. The star defender has been open about his struggles facing his former quarterback. Making this statement, one that Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love should pay attention to as we head deeper into the 2025 season. Perhaps it is the one missing piece for the outstanding franchise quarterback.

Packers Quarterback Jordan Love Should Pay Attention to Recent Parsons' Comments

To boil down what Micah is saying, making Dak great is a confidence beyond his ability. The quarterback's sense of belief in what he can accomplish fuels the offense and has given the veteran a great run of regular-season starts throughout his tenure. For Love, it is easy to imagine what the results could be if he adopted this outlook.

Objectively, Love is far more talented than Prescott and appears to be quickly surpassing the more limited Dak in rankings. However, there is still the missing piece of Love consistently putting up big numbers the way that Prescott has throughout his career. Considering why this might lead back to Parsons' comments on what makes his former quarterback great.

Green Bay needs Love to adopt this outlook and attempt to simply let the ball fly and trust his instincts to make plays. If it results in turnovers or receivers aren't making the expected plays, you can always dial things back. Still, it is hard to imagine that this wouldn't be the missing piece for an incredibly talented young starter who has already put himself in the MVP discussion.

At the very least, Love has to take note of Parsons' words and consider what the impact could be if he trusted himself just a bit more.

