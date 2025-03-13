Jordan Love, Packers Sent Threat by New Bears Player After Signing

This week, the movement around the NFL has been nonstop. Once the legal tampering period and free agency opened up, multiple players across the league changed locations.

The Packers added G Aaron Banks and CB Nate Hobbs to the fold. Meanwhile, teams around the NFC North haven't stayed quiet. The Chicago Bears have probably been the most active team. One player they added was DT Grady Jarrett.

He signed a three-year, $43.5 million deal that includes $28.5 million guaranteed. He was introduced on Wednesday and Jarrett was already asked about Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love.

In 2023, when the Packers traveled to play the Falcons, Jarrett was mic'd up. During that contest, he shouted to Love, "You better pipe down, little b*****!”

Jarrett said he's in a different mode when he's on the football field, but he still gave props to Love. Jarrett stated, "I'm excited to get to go against him two times."

Grady Jarrett on calling Jordan Love a little bitch:



"I'm excited to play him two times a year." pic.twitter.com/efe1Q2klpP — Dave (@dave_bfr) March 12, 2025

Grady Jarrett is Already Talking About Jordan Love

The rivalry between Green Bay and Chicago goes back to 1921. The Packers have dominated this matchup as of late. They've won 11 of the past 12 games against the Bears, including an 11-game win streak at one point. That streak was put to an end in Week 18 when Chicago topped the Packers 24-22.

This is the second time this offseason that the Packers have come up as a topic of discussion for Chicago. Back in January, Ben Johnson took a jab at Matt LaFleur. He said, "I wanted to stay in this division. I know that this is the toughest division in football right now. To be quite frank with you, I kind of enjoyed beating Matt LaFleur twice a year."

Despite the fact that Chicago hasn't been able to have any type of success against Green Bay recently, the hatred between these teams hasn't wavered.

These matchups in 2025 will have some extra juice, and Love will look to continue his solid play against the Bears. In four games against Chicago, Love has completed 70% of his passes with 891 passing yards, six passing touchdowns, and one interception.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: