Jordan Love must give Packers season defining performance in Week 5

When Green Bay Packers fans look at Jordan Love's complete numbers thus far this season, there isn't an obvious need for drastic change. Love has 1,041 passing yards with eight touchdowns compared to three interceptions, with a completion percentage of 56.5%. This final number is really the only hint that Love's season isn't going according to plan, and there needs to be a drastic level of improvement moving forward.

The Packers need this turnaround to start Sunday as they host the Chicago Bears and need this game to feel they are taking back control of the season. There is no denying a patchwork offensive line has made life incredibly difficult for Love, but the league's greats find ways to make plays. Green Bay understands the ceiling of Love is as a top-five option at his position, and that has to show up on Sunday against a hated rival.

Love must be content standing in the pocket and be willing to take hits without getting rattled. In truth, this is the biggest drawback in the quarterback's current game; as watching Love attempt to withstand pressure, it becomes obvious the starter gets rattled and doesn't play at the same level. This has to change this week if the Packers are going to turn the season around and take advantage of an early-season divisional matchup.

Caleb Williams resumed practicing this week but has missed the previous two weeks and isn't the expected starter to line up opposite the Green Bay defense. Even if the Chicago starter makes a surprise return to the lineup, there is the obvious rust of sitting out multiple weeks; it is on the shoulders of Love to be the best starter on the field.

Another bad week from the quarterback, and it is fittingly going to be open season on a player who has the weapons to push the team into relevance. While the run game and offensive line are clear frustrations, it is expected of Love to find ways to compete in less than ideal circumstances.

Packers Quarterback Jordan Love Must Offer Better Performance with all Eyes on Divisional Matchup

Even without a consistent run game, the Packers can lean on the elite talent of Tucker Kraft, Christian Watson, and Matthew Golden to keep the chains moving. Part of this responsibility is on the shoulders of the coaching staff to design a quick passing game and take a level of pressure off Love early in the contest. If you're not going to be able to run the ball consistently, utilizing consistent screens and slants early on to help set the tone is wise.

It is an important adjustment that gives Love his best chance to put the season back on track and perform at the elite level expected. Sunday's matchup is deeper than just Love's numbers, but a chance to set the tone for the season ahead and to push Chicago in the wrong direction in a tight NFC North race.

No question, there is no better moment for Love to enjoy a breakout game and put together an effort that reminds the league of why Green Bay fans continue to believe the quarterback has a future as a continual top-five option at the position.