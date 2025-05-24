Jordan Love Makes Surprise First Statement on Team USA Flag Football Participation

Ever since NFL players have been cleared to participate in flag football for Team USA in the 2028 Olympics, it has been a favorite subject among sports fans. They have been building their imaginary flag football teams that would take home the gold medal in Los Angeles. However, it is not just the fans who like to speculate on who will represent the United States in the much-anticipated event.

The Green Bay Packers star quarterback Jordan Love chimed in on Friday. Speaking next to franchise icon Donald Driver during a press conference, Love didn't rule out playing for Team USA.

Jordan Love Doesn't Rule Out Team USA Flag Football Participation

Packers insider Matt Schneidman reported that after Driver joked about sitting next to the flag football QB of Team USA, Love left an open door, stating, "Never say never".

This is obviously a tongue-in-cheek response to a popular storyline. It's not even clear at this point that NFL players will indeed end up playing on the flag football team. NFL teams have their hesitations about sending their players to compete during the offseason, risking potential injury and messing up their usual offseason schedule. How much interest players have when push comes to shove will be another factor in determining who will get to play for the team.

It is also hard to know what the landscape in the NFL will look like in three years' time. Some players have come forward since the announcement, stating their desire to play in the Olympics. How those players will feel in 2028, or whether the team owners will have changed their minds, remains to be seen. For now, however, it is fun to make your "Dream Team" and think about which Packers can make the cut.

More Green Bay Packers news and rumors: