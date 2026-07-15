Jordan Love is one hurdle away from entering discussion among league's best

A consistent source of criticism for Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers heading into the 2025 season was the ability to deliver under pressure. The quarterback had a tendency to turn the ball over and make back-breaking mistakes that hurt his team when the pocket wasn't clean. This was an obvious area that the signal-caller improved in, throwing only six interceptions in the entire season and upping the number of big plays made while facing pressure. Still, the Packers need Love to take one last leap in this department.

If there is one thing holding back Love from ascending from one of the league's stars to a clear superstar, it is continuing to develop his ability to deliver when facing pressure. Love is a great enough athlete to buy time and make the right decisions even in less than ideal circumstances.

Love took a huge step in this direction, cutting down his turnover-worthy plays and converting more often on Green Bay's opportunities. One more jump in this direction would have the Packers with one of the league's best starting options.

Already, Love can be counted among the league's elite as the quarterback can make every needed NFL throw and has shown incredible development. Being able to consistently deliver when under pressure is the last step to superstardom and helping push the Packers on a deep January run.

Packers Need Jordan Love to Continue Developing in Obvious Area to Take Final Leap

Love becoming a consistent threat when under pressure is the last piece of the quarterback's game that is holding him back from being discussed among the league's best. Already, there has been progress made in this area, with reason to believe it will continue in the 2026 season, with the Packers looking to get back on top of the NFC North.

Much of last season's failure can be pointed to as a product of consistent injury issues. Still, Love stayed consistent and offered a level of clear growth in an area that had been the biggest weakness for Green Bay quarterback.

Now, this hole has been patched and should continue to develop as Love continues to prove that he is constantly searching for ways to improve. The final hurdle is putting the struggles under pressure firmly behind him and punishing opposing defenses for leaving mismatches to bring the extra pressure. A part of Love's game that is the final piece from undeniably being one of the league's best.