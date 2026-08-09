Jordan Love has confident response to important Packers coaching change

Arguably the biggest change the Green Bay Packers made heading into the 2026 season was new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Jeff Haffley was given the opportunity to take over as the new Miami Dolphins head coach and left Green Bay, turning to an accomplished coordinator. Still, there is always a level of trepidation when you make such a meaningful change. This is especially the case based on how accomplished Haffley was a season ago with the Packers.

With this in mind, fans can't help but pay close attention to Jordan Love's recent praise for the new coaching hire. The quarterback appeared on Up & Adams and wasn't able to hide his excitement about the new coaching addition. It is telling that Love already has so much respect for a coordinator who is tasked with making life difficult for him at this point in the season.

Gannon's most notable previous accomplishment is leading the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles defense that helped push the franchise on an NFC Championship run. While the Eagles ultimately would fall short in a Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, there is no denying that the defense did a lot of the heavy lifting in the regular season and early in the postseason to allow Philadelphia the opportunity.

Packers Quarterback Jordan Love Offering Notable Praise for DC Jonathan Gannon

While things didn't pan out as a head coach, it is easy to point to the issues at quarterback as the reason for the failure. Even if this isn't the complete explanation, there is no doubting Gannon's ability as a coordinator, and this shows in Love's excitement and obvious support for one of the more important changes the franchise made in the offseason.

It also serves as yet another example of how quietly impactful Love is with his leadership and demeanor. Whether it is players or coaches, the signal-caller oozes positivity and is able to consistently bolster belief in every phase of the roster while playing at an incredibly high level.

Support for Gannon is important, as well as patience, understanding that things could get off to a bit of a slow start. It is a young defensive core that is going to be missing its best player in Micah Parsons and dealing with a handful of new starters. This creates a clear need for patience, knowing that the coordinator has been here before and knows how to get the best out of his roster. Love clearly understands this and is helping push fan belief in what was an undeniably difficult change.