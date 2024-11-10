Jordan Love Must Fix Glaring Issue Coming Out of Packers' Bye Week
By Jovan Alford
The bye week couldn’t happen at a better time for the Green Bay Packers. The Packers had their four-game win streak snapped in a 10-point Week 9 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Starting quarterback Jordan Love came into the game with a groin injury he suffered in Week 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Love didn’t play his best against Detroit, completing 23-of-39 passes for 273 yards and an interception.
Green Bay fans weren’t pleased with Love’s turnover as Lions defensive back Kerby Joseph returned it for a 27-yard touchdown to extend Detroit’s lead by two touchdowns to end the first half.
Love’s turnover issues have been a common theme throughout the first half of this season. In the seven games the former first-round pick has played this season, he has thrown at least one interception.
Coincidentally, Love had the same issues to start last season, which wasn’t surprising as it was his first year as the full-time starter. Between Weeks 1-9, the young quarterback completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 1,720 yards, 12 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.
When you look at Love’s stats for this season, the numbers are eerily similar (61.3% completion percentage, 1,820 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions).
That said, the Packers hope Love can limit the turnovers coming out of the bye, which he did in the second half last season.
In the final nine games, the 6-foot-4 quarterback was a completely different player and helped the Packers punch their ticket to the playoffs. Love completed 68% of his passes 2,439 yards, 20 TDs, and three interceptions.
If Love can have a similar turnaround this season, the Packers will give themselves a shot to compete for the division title. However, it won’t be easy for the young QB as Green Bay’s last eight games are against the Chicago Bears (twice), San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, Lions, Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints, and Minnesota Vikings.
That said, Love has a tremendous running back to lean on in Josh Jacobs and a good set of weapons at wide receiver and tight end. Most of Love’s interceptions have come in the first half (8) and when Green Bay has to go 10-plus yards (6).
Therefore, the goal for Green Bay’s offensive coaching staff should be to put Love into favorable situations where he doesn’t have to feel the need to get it all back in one play. The second-year starter will try to have a clean game against the Bears next week.
