Jonathan Gannon Could Use a Nate Hobbs Split in 1st Days with Packers

The Green Bay Packers made the hiring of defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon official on Monday. It shouldn't be a surprise if the need DC instantly puts his stamp on the unit and sends a clear message to the rest of the roster. One option to accomplish this would be cutting veteran defensive back Nate Hobbs after an underwhelming 2025 season.

Hobbs was brought in to be an answer on the outside. Instead, he allowed a passer rating of 125.3 when targeted, while managing only 2 pass breakups the entire season, finishing the year without an interception. So often, Green Bay fans were surprised when the corner could stay on the field for an extended period without making a mental mistake or giving up a big play. This sets the stage for Gannon to step in and cut Hobbs, further opening up cap space and allowing the coordinator to begin rebuilding the secondary and put his own spin on the defense.

According to Spotrac, the Packers would have to wait until June 1 to do so, but they could cut Hobbs this offseason and save the franchise $8.8 million in cap space compared to only a $4 million dead cap hit in 2026. It seems a no-brainer move based on the savings and the need for Gannon to begin putting his own fingerprints on the team. Parting ways with Hobbs isn't just about cutting a failing player, but opening up roster and cap space for Gannon to bring in his own pieces.

Packers New Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon Must Part Ways with Nate Hobbs

It is difficult to imagine that Gannon wants to retain a holdover coming off a dismal season. Hobbs has no connection to the coordinator and needs a fresh start after losing the team's trust. Deciding to move on gives Gannon the ability to shape the room for the future, and a chance to influence the front office on the direction the franchise should go. As a former head coach, it makes sense that Gannon will have useful opinions on defensive additions in the upcoming offseason.

It must be noted that Hobbs has an upcoming $6.25 million bonus due next month, the third day of the 2026 league year, making it all the more important that the decision be made with some haste. Both the draft and free agency have no shortage of potential fits at corner, leaving every reason to turn the page and search for a cheaper upgrade.

Paying a dead cap hit to part ways with a failing player sends the right message to a roster coming off a disheartening playoff defeat. It provides clarity that failures will not be tolerated, holding Green Bay defenders to a standard. Equally important, it gives the Packer defense a chance to reset and Gannon the ability to begin building out his ideal unit.

