John FitzPatrick's Hopes for Packers Return Shouldn't Be High

Heading into the offseason, the Green Bay Packers will have many questions to answer about the offensive line, defensive line, and cornerback spot. Those questions will likely be addressed in free agency and/or the draft.

While most of the focus will be on those positions, the Packers will also need to figure out what to do at tight end in 2026. Tucker Kraft is the main focus, as he showed in 2025 that he could be a top-10 tight end. Despite that on-field success, the season-ending knee injury Kraft suffered could make him less reliable to start the 2026 campaign than fans would have hoped.

However, Kraft wasn’t the only tight end who was banged up in 2025. John FitzPatrick, who has stuck around in Green Bay for the last two years, suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens, leaving his future in Green Bay in doubt.

FitzPatrick’s injury came at the worst time for the Packers, who were without Kraft, and didn’t have Josh Whyle, who was in the league’s concussion protocol. It also hurt FitzPatrick, who is set to become a free agent this offseason.

Backup Packers TE John FitzPatrick Likely Done in GB Until He's Healthy Again

Before going down with a devastating leg injury, FitzPatrick had shown some promise as a pass catcher, setting career-highs across the board with 12 receptions (15 targets) for 72 yards and a touchdown in 15 games (four starts). The 25-year-old tight end also showed he can be an adequate run blocker, receiving a 66.0 grade from Pro Football Focus.

That said, it will be interesting to see whether the Packers entertain bringing FitzPatrick at some point this offseason. Last year, Green Bay turned down a $3 million-plus tender for FitzPatrick, which led to him returning on a one-year, $1.5 million deal.

The Packers could give him a similar deal this offseason, but they might be more inclined to fill his void in free agency or the draft. There will be several veteran tight ends who could step in as that TE3.

Also, Green Bay will likely find a way to bring back Whyle, who is a restricted free agent. Whyle is more known for his skills as a pass catcher, which he didn’t get a chance to show a ton this season – five receptions (six targets) and a touchdown in eight games.

However, we shouldn’t sleep on Whyle’s run-blocking skills. According to Bill Huber of Green Bay Packers on SI, the Packers’ run game was on the plus side with Whyle on the field, as the Packers were 0.10 yards per carry better in those instances.

The same couldn’t be said for FitzPatrick, as the Packers’ ground game was “0.32 yards per carry worse” with him on the field, per Huber.

The TE3 spot isn’t a huge issue in the grand scheme of things, but the Packers will need to find time to address it. They could choose to roll with Whyle, or if FitzPatrick gets healthy, bring him back to compete for the job.

