Jeff Hafley Breaks Silence on Packers Defense's Implosion vs. Bears
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers enter this weekend’s wild-card game against the Philadelphia Eagles on a two-game losing streak. The Packers ended the regular season with a tough 24-22 loss to the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field last week.
Green Bay’s defense allowed the Bears’ offense to drive 47 yards, setting up a game-winning 51-yard field goal from Cairo Santos. During that final drive, the Packers defense had a chance to force the Bears into a fourth and long.
However, with 15 seconds left in the game, Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams found wide receiver D.J. Moore for 18 yards on 3rd and 11, putting Chicago in field goal position with three seconds remaining.
On Thursday afternoon, defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley discussed Green Bay’s third-and-long coverage before the game-winning field goal.
“Matt addressed it, but it was a miscommunication. It’s not the call we’re supposed to be in. … Disappointing. Learn from it. It will never happen again,” Hafley said (h/t ESPN’s Rob Demovsky).
On that particular play, the Packers only had three guys rushing the quarterback, with three defensive backs and a linebacker on one side of the field, trying to cover Bears RB D’Andre Swift and Chicago’s pass catchers.
However, Williams went to the other side of the field where he had a 1-on-1 matchup with Moore. Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine gave up inside leverage on the route, leading to a first down for the Bears.
And then to make matters worse, the Packers did not have any safety help over the top, which left Valentine on the island. Green Bay fans hope that was the last defensive breakdown of that magnitude as they can ill-afford a similar situation on Sunday against the Eagles.
This Packers’ secondary has been tested over the last two weeks seeing the likes of Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, D.J. Moore, and Keenan Allen. It won’t get easier for Hafley and Green Bay’s defense in the playoffs as they try to slow down Eagles WRs AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith.
