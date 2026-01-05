Javon Bullard's Injury Now Bigger Packers Concern with Schedule Set

The Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears are slated to play in the Wild Card Round on Saturday. This will be Volume 3 of the season between these teams, and if the Packers want to win, they must be healthy. Although Green Bay rested many of its starters in Week 18 to prevent injury, safety Javon Bullard wasn't able to leave the game 100% healthy.

Bullard left the game against the Minnesota Vikings with a knee injury. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Tom Silverstein reported that Bullard "said his knee injury was not serious and he would be fine," clarifying it was a "slight hyperextension."

Head coach Matt LaFleur then said (h/t @AaronNagler), "I think he's going to be ok."

Although the Packers feel like Bullard will be ready to go, his injury is less than ideal with the playoffs right around the corner.

Javon Bullard’s Injury in Week 18 Isn’t Ideal Ahead of Postseason

Since the Packers were locked into the seventh seed in the NFC bracket, they decided to rest several players, which could be an advantage against the Bears, but that wasn't the case with Bullard. He played in 21 defensive snaps before getting injured, leaving his playoff outlook up in the air.

The Georgia product is a valuable member of this Packers defense due to the versatility and tenacity he brings to the field. Bullard is a safety, but he lines up in the slot for this defense. In 17 games this season, he has logged 83 total tackles, three pass breakups, and one fumble recovery.

According to Pro Football Focus, Bullard has allowed 47 catches (62 targets) for 329 receiving yards and one touchdown. He gave up more than 50 receiving yards just once this season, showcasing how effective he's been in coverage.

Green Bay's defense has already lost Micah Parsons, Devonte Wyatt, Zayne Anderson, and Nate Hobbs for the season; defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's unit can't afford to lose anyone else.

Bullard said he's fine, and that's encouraging, but on a short week, there must be some concerns about soreness and stiffness in that knee. You want everyone to be as healthy as possible, yet there's a real chance that Bullard will enter the postseason less than 100%.

In two games against the Bears this season, Bullard has given up six receptions (10 targets) for 34 receiving yards, while recording 14 total tackles. There's no secret that the 23-year-old is a weapon in the Packers' secondary, making his knee injury something to keep an eye on throughout the week.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: