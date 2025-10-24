Javon Bullard's Breakout Is Forcing Packers' Hand with Nate Hobbs

The Green Bay Packers have a primetime showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers on Sunday Night Football. Although the ex-Packers quarterback's return is a notable storyline this weekend, so is the fact that cornerback Nate Hobbs hasn't played his best brand of football yet. Despite his shaky play, the support from the coaching staff hasn't wavered.

When Green Bay gave Hobbs a four-year, $48 million deal, they believed he would be a replacement at a boundary corner spot, as Jaire Alexander was released. While that hasn't been the case, Zach Kruse of The Packers Wire pointed out that Hobbs played 25 snaps in the slot this season, allowing zero catches on one target, per Pro Football Focus.

Those are great numbers, but defensive back Javon Bullard has been lights out in the slot, hence why Hobbs has been forced to the outside. Bullard has allowed 5.4 yards per target over 164 slot snaps, with Kruse adding that Green Bay's slot protector is third in yards allowed per snap played.

These fantastic numbers for Bullard showcase why they don't want to move him out of there, but that has to be difficult since that's Hobbs' best area.

Javon Bullard’s Play in Slot Is Why Packers Can’t Move Nate Hobbs Inside

Through his first four seasons with the Raiders, Hobbs has 1,252 slot snaps, logging at least 106 in every season from 2021-2024. That's where he seemed to be more comfortable and productive. Now that he's been bumped to the boundary, Hobbs still has to improve. According to PFF, he has a 59.3 overall grade and 54 coverage grade, which is 82nd among qualifiers.

Meanwhile, since Week 2, Bullard has allowed 39 or fewer yards in coverage, showcasing that he's been sticky in coverage. In his second season in this system, it's clear the Georgia product is more comfortable and seems to be hitting his stride, which is further highlighted by his PFF coverage grade has been at his season average (58.1) or better in each of his last three outings:

Week 4: 58.1

Week 6: 68.5

Week 7: 67.1

For reference, Bullard is only allowing 18.0 yards per game and 6.8 yards per catch during that stretch.

That's the exact kind of progression that Green Bay wants to see from their 2024 second-round pick. His stellar play is a big reason why the Packers don't want to move Hobbs inside. Despite Bullard being a safety, he starts in the nickel, as Green Bay has Xavier McKinney and Evan Williams starting at the two safety spots.

The defensive staff wants to have the trio of Bullard, McKinney, and Williams on the field as much as possible. And as long as that feeling and play stay the same, Hobbs will stick on the outside, leaving Packers fans to hope that his play can improve.

