Jaire Alexander's Strange Season Gets Even Weirder After Latest Comments

While the Green Bay Packers are safely out of the Jaire Alexander business, the fan base cannot help but watch his season unfold with a bit of interest. The corner started his season with the Baltimore Ravens, where he quickly became an apparent healthy scratch in Week 2, though head coach John Harbaugh suggested via Sports Illustrated that there were some remaining injury concerns after his Ravens debut.

"Jaire Alexander is going to play great football for us this year, I kind of made the decision, he’s pushing me hard but I made the decision. Let’s get completely right in football shape. You got to be in football shape." John Harbaugh

This was on the heels of a preseason where Harbaugh was often evasive when it came to providing clear updates on the status of the corner.

Former Packers Corner Jaire Alexander Provides Odd First Update After Joining the Eagles Roster

Making the situation all the more confusing are Alexander's comments after being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. WIP's Eliot Shorr-Parks reported the corner's comments, where the former Packers All-Pro claimed that the lack of playing time was simply due to the Ravens wanting to focus on starting younger options, not due to any injury concerns. That's despite the Eagles themselves admitting there was some risk involved in bringing him in.

Green Bay fans are well aware of just how injury-prone the corner is, with shoulder and knee injuries causing Alexander to miss consistent time over the last three seasons. However, the defender has always provided clear answers when asked about the injuries and didn't sugarcoat or downplay his updates while remaining focused on getting back on the field.

It is an odd situation that the defender is so openly challenging the narrative of Harbaugh, who remains a respected coach throughout the league. Regardless, it could be a headache for the Packers as they look to continue their push for the top spot in NFC North.

The Packers will have meet with their former corner in person while vying for playoff positioning on Monday Night Football. Alexander joining the Eagles doesn't seem like it would move the needle at this point, but their perimeter corners have been so bad that he may well still prove an upgrade.

If Adoree' Jackson or Kelee Ringo are on the field, you feel far better about Jordan Love being able to find favorable matchups. Now, not only will Alexander be motivated to get some revenge against the team that cut him, but he will be looking to prove himself healthy.

Playing a great game against his former team serves two purposes, making this both an interesting and unfortunate story for the Packers. Still, the franchise has the advantage of hosting the game in Green Bay and the hope that perhaps Harbaugh was right in his decision and that Alexander isn't all the way back.

