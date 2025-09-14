Jaire Alexander's Nightmare Start to 2025 Gets Even Worse in Week 2

Former Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander has not had it easy with his new team, the Baltimore Ravens. The veteran defensive back got lit up in the Ravens’ Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills, as he posted a horrid 29.8 coverage grade (PFF) and allowed 83 yards on three targets.

And now, to make matters worse, the veteran defensive back will not be on the field for Week 2. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Alexander was made inactive. Rapoport adds that the veteran defensive back had no injury status but is still working his way back from a previous knee injury.

Former Packers CB Jaire Alexander’s Injury Woes Already Haunting Him in 2025

Packers fans are very familiar with Alexander’s injury issues, as he only played in seven games last season due to a groin issue and a season-ending knee injury (torn PCL). This was the same story in 2023, as Alexander was limited to seven games due to injury.

We know injuries are part of football, but for Alexander, it's played a huge part in his ability to stay on the field. When the veteran is healthy, he’s one of the best cornerbacks in the league on the outside.

However, as we saw against the Bills last week, the veteran cornerback must not be at 100%, which was always the risk for whichever team signed him. Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr tried to cover for Alexander this week, pointing out that they aren't worried about him and acknowledging that he has to get right.

The ex-Packers defender missed a month of training camp this summer as he was managing his knee. In fact, at the beginning of training camp, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that Alexander missed their first padded practice as his knee was getting drained.

That being said, the Ravens hope Alexander just needed this week off after only playing 33 defensive snaps in Week 1.

However, for the Ravens to get where they want to go in 2025, they need a healthy Alexander in the secondary. The next chance for Alexander to get back on the field will be in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions.

