Jaire Alexander's Career Takes Turn Packers Fans Could Never Have Expected on Tuesday Night

While the Green Bay Packers are still reeling from a disheartening Monday Night Football loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, shocking news broke. According to NFL Insider Jay Glazer, former Packers corner Jaire Alexander is stepping away from football to attempt to get himself right mentally and physically. The decision comes before the former Packer has ever played a snap with his new team, with the Eagles adding the defender ahead of this year's trade deadline.

This happening right on the heels of the two sides matching up is a twist that simply couldn't have been anticipated. Glazer's report makes it seem as if retirement is very much on the table, with the insider noting that it is only after taking time to get right that Alexander will make a decision on his future. This in itself says that there is a great possibility that the former Packer is going to walk away from the game completely.

Alexander's time with Green Bay will be remembered for the early dominance of the two-time second-team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl selection. He had many great moments in a Green Bay uniform, with his franchise wishing the defensive back nothing but the best as he walks away from the game.

Former Packers Corner Jaire Alexander Walks Away from Eagles After Trade

This decision shouldn't be taken lightly when you consider that Alexander had just gotten to Philadelphia, and the Eagles won Monday's game to put themselves atop the NFC. But whatever the situation is, it seemed to have already been brewing behind the scenes. He was inactive on Monday night.

Deciding to walk away now suggests a level of gravity to whatever is happening in Alexander's life, demanding that the decision is respected and not speculated on as the veteran focuses on far more important aspects of life.

As great and valued as the game might be, it remains just that, a game that doesn't transcend mental or physical well-being for any individual. It is great that Alexander has the maturity to understand this and is making moves to take care of himself.

For the Packers, it is sad to see the potential end of a career that had many great moments in Green Bay. Before injuries took their toll, the corner was well on his way to establishing himself as one of the league's brightest stars at the position. This makes it easy to wonder what might've been accomplished if not for an unfortunate string of injuries.

Regardless, Alexander will be remembered for his high-impact play style in the secondary and aggressive coverage that so often made life unpleasant for the league's best receivers. Whether or not the defender opts to return, his time in Green Bay left an undeniable footprint and will continue to be an important piece of recent franchise history.

