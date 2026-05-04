Jager Burton Could Have Multiple Paths to a Starting Job for Packers

The Green Bay Packers added multiple weapons to their arsenal in the 2026 NFL Draft, but not everyone is expected to have a role in 2026. Especially players in the later rounds, but that isn't the case with offensive lineman Jagar Burton.

The Packers selected Burton with the No. 153 pick in the fifth round. While the former Kentucky Wildcats standout was a Day 3 pick, he's a player that fans should keep an eye on. Burton could certainly end up thrust into a starting role at either center or guard in 2026.

Jager Burton Could Fight His Way into Packers Starting Lineup

The Packers retained Sean Rhyan this offseason, on a three-year, $33 million deal. He's certainly sticking around for the 2026 season, but the Packers have an out in 2027 if he doesn't live up to expectations. According to Spotrac, if Green Bay released him following the 2026 campaign, they would save $5.3 million.



That turns up the pressure, specifically after Rhyan's shaky 2025 performance. According to the Pro Football Focus grading system, he had an overall grade of 59.0 (31st among 40 graded centers), a run-blocking grade of 66.7 (17th among 40 graded centers), and a pass-blocking grade of 38.5 (40th among 40 graded centers). He also allowed 27 total pressures and committed five penalties. Despite getting the new deal in Green Bay, his on-field production has been inconsistent.

And while he likely begins the season as the starter at center, Anthony Belton should look over his shoulder. Last season, he appeared in 14 games and made seven starts. But in those outings, his performance was shaky. On PFF, Belton finished with an overall grade of 49.7 (73rd among 81 graded guards), a run-blocking grade of 51.9 (66th among 81 graded guards), and a pass-blocking grade of 43.3 (73rd among 81 graded guards).

He didn't play well when given the opportunity, and that gives Burton a chance to take his job. Burton was a four-year starter at Kentucky, playing both guard and center for the Wildcats. His Relative Athletic Score (RAS) was 9.91 out of 10.00, ranking seventh out of 676 centers between 1987 and 2026.

Burton needs to improve on the mental aspect of the game and must add more core strengths. Yet, he still has some strengths that will translate to the NFL. He has good foot quickness as a pass blocker and moves well as a run blocker. For a team that needs to have better play along the offensive line, Burton could make a case to start.

Belton and Rhyan must bring their A-game to keep Burton on the sidelines. But if either guy is shaky, the rookie could be gifted a fast track to being a starter at some point in 2026, especially if he continues to work out his flaws.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: