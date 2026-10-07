It turns out the Packers beating Jalon Daniels wasn't as great as it seemed

The Green Bay Packers defense was able to benefit from facing the first rookie quarterback start of the season, as Jalon Daniels was forced into action for Tampa Bay. An injury to Baker Mayfield and the lack of a veteran backup forced the Bucs to throw Daniels on the field, and Green Bay took advantage, with both Edgerrin Cooper and Evan Williams picking off the rookie and helping stall a Tampa offense that was clearly held back by inexperience.

Daniels held the ball a bit longer than he should have at times as well helping the Packers get a trio of sacks to push the Bucs behind the chains. No question the 17-14 win was a steadying one to give Green Bay hope that the season can still turn around. However, if fans are being honest the only reason the franchise was able to get the win on Sunday was Jalon Daniels.

If Tampa had a capable backup the Packers lose on Sunday and there is simply no way around this frustrating fact. The Bucs were consistently given chance after chance to take the lead or grab control and each time the youth of Daniels bailed out Green Bay. This wasn't a redeeming performance for defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, but a failure from Tampa's rookie.

All wins count the same at the end of the season and finding a way to even Green Bay's record was incredibly important. This isn't meant to underrate the potential impact, but pointing out the painful truth that this was a game the Packers would've lost with the majority of the league's starting quarterbacks getting it done.

Packers win remains underwhelming when fans realize it was only due to rookie quarterback's failures

Green Bay escaped Week 4 and still has the talent to turn the season around, but fans must be honest about what they just watched. Daniels couldn't get out of his own way and Green Bay's offense once again stalled when the franchise needed a play to put the game away. This isn't going to escape the attention of the coaching staff and should demand a high level of scrutiny heading into an important divisional matchup next week.

The Packers aren't going to be able to play at this level against the Chicago Bears and get away with it even if Caleb Williams remains out of the lineup. No question, this was both a steadying win and a wake up call that the Packers still have a lot of work to do to save the 2026 season.

Daniels was a gift taking away pressure off Jordan Love and a struggling offense and handing the defense mistakes to get off the field and protect a fragile lead. No question, there is work that needs to be done with this week's win simply being a product of a bad starting quarterback.