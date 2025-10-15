Injured Packers Rookie Doesn't Sound Close to Returning Anytime Soon

As the Green Bay Packers prepare for their Week 7 clash against the Arizona Cardinals, head coach Matt LaFleur provided the latest on injured players on the roster. What he said about rookie defender Collin Oliver was particularly interesting: "That's up in the air (returning from the PUP list). We're working towards that, for sure," per Packers insider Jason Hirschhorn. This suggests that Oliver is nowhere near returning, putting his ability to contribute as a rookie in serious jeopardy.

Packers Rookie Collin Oliver Continues to Be Sidelined with Hamstring Injury

It has been a frustrating year for Oliver. He missed all but two games in his senior year at Oklahoma State with a foot injury. He was able to participate in the combine, but suffered a hamstring injury in training camp and was placed on the PUP list over the summer. The severity of the injury, which was first reported in mid-July, wasn't shared, but the fact that there is still a lot of uncertainty about his return three months later doesn't bode well for his rookie campaign.

The Packers had selected Oliver in the fifth round, their second EDGE pick of the draft after Barryn Sorrell one round earlier. At six-foot-two and 240 pounds, and 4.56 speed at the combine, Oliver was considered to be a versatile defender who could play both off the ball and on the edge.

Andrew Shaver of Pro Football Focus described him during the Draft process as "a disruptor who offers versatility within a defensive front," highlighting his elite 90.1 PFF pass-rushing grade off the edge with a 17.3% pressure rate. His 2023 season, when he put up six sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles, demonstrates how much of a difference-maker he can be.

The Packers were always going to bring Oliver slowly. Even in the best-case scenario, he was going to be a situational pass-rusher as a rookie. Yet, having him around while Lukas Van Ness and Brenton Cox Jr. are sidelined could have given the Packers a chance to better evaluate him. Instead, Oliver is losing important developmental time, putting him behind the eight-ball upon his return, considering that he hasn't played in a game since September 2024.

There is a reason the Packers selected Oliver despite injury concerns. They will likely continue to be patient with him a little longer, but the 23-year-old will certainly face an uphill battle to crack this rotation after a lengthy absence.

More Green Bay Packers news and rumors: