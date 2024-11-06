Infamous Ex-Packer Released by NFC Rival in Week 10
By Jovan Alford
After a disastrous preseason, the Green Bay Packers shockingly parted ways with second-year kicker Anders Carlson. Carlson was in a heated training camp battle with veteran Greg Joseph.
However, neither guy won the battle as the Packers ultimately decide to go with a different kicker (Brayden Narveson).
As for Carlson, the 26-year-old kicker received a new opportunity, signing with the San Francisco 49ers last month. The 49ers desperately needed kicking help after seeing Jake Moody and Matthew Wright suffer injuries.
Carlson was elevated twice off the 49ers’ practice squad, appearing in Weeks 7 and 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys. The second-year kicker went 5-for-5 on field goals and 3-for-4 on extra points, which is excellent, considering his preseason performance with the Pack.
However, Carlson must find another opportunity as Moody is on the verge of returning from injury.
According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the 49ers released the former Green Bay kicker off their practice squad. San Francisco filled Carlson’s spot on the taxi squad with veteran safety Tashaun Gibson.
The former Packers kicker should be able to find another opportunity over the next few weeks as he looked good in his two games with the 49ers.
Carlson struggled noticeably from 40-plus yards as a rookie last season (7-for-13). However, he turned it around with San Francisco, going a perfect 4-for-4 from that range. Even though things did not work out in Green Bay, the young kicker still has a ton of talent.
