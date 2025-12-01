Hidden Romeo Doubs Positive Could Help His Packers Future

The Green Bay Packers have found ways to get wins on the board despite constant movement in the receiver room. This team has seen several wideouts miss time during the 2025 campaign, but the one steady presence in that room has been Romeo Doubs.

Doubs has been active for every game in 2025 for Green Bay, making him the only receiver on the team to do so. While the Packers are focused on the remainder of the season, Doubs' health is something that could work in his favor when seeking a new deal from the Packers in free agency.

Romeo Doubs’ Health May Help in Contract Negotiations

Considering he's been available in every game this year, Doubs is leading the team in catches (45) and receiving yards (521) while ranking second in receiving touchdowns (5). Although Christian Watson has returned with a vengeance, and Jayden Reed is inching closer to his comeback, Doubs has been a constant in that room.

Through his four seasons in Green Bay, Doubs played in at least 13 games for this team every year. Being available on game days is one of the most important things a player can bring to the table because, as the old saying goes, availability is the best ability of all.

The aforementioned players, such as Watson and Reed, have been slammed by injuries. And that's without discussing Matthew Golden and Dontayvion Wicks, who have missed several games as well. That's the nature of football, as people get hurt and miss time. It's something that every team goes through, and some can handle it better than others.

And based on how the 2025 season has gone, Doubs is that guy for the Packers. While he hasn't been a true WR1, he gives them a very stable floor. He has gone over 600 receiving yards in his last two seasons, and it looks like he'll clear that bar for the third straight campaign.

The Packers also have a lot of receivers in the room that get involved, so the fact that Doubs continues to make his presence felt can't go unnoticed. His production and consistent availability are things that the Packers must take into consideration when they meet at the negotiating table.

Whether or not the Packers will bring him back remains to be seen, but these things will definitely work in his favor. Spotrac has Doubs' projected market value listed at $12 million. It'll be interesting to see if that's the actual number when the time comes, but the Packers will have a big decision to make around Doubs.

