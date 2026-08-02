Green Bay's rookie defender keeps turning heads at Packers Training Camp

It isn't any secret that there are building expectations for Green Bay Packers rookie corner Brandon Cisse. The defensive back was selected 52nd overall and was the Packers first selection due to the team trading its 2026 first-round pick as part of the trade for Micah Parsons. This explains a level of the excitement around a player who has an argument as the biggest addition in the offseason due to a lack of big free agency or trade moves. No question, the focus on Cisse is partly explained by this, but there is no denying the early camp performance.

Pundits and fans have been noting the corner's potential impact, with Matthew S. offering the bold take: "I’ve seen enough; Brandon Cisse is winning DROY." What makes the camp emergence of Cisse so exciting is the fact that Green Bay has a clear void when it comes to depth at the corner position. Baked into this as well, Cisse is only 21 and could offer the Packers stability for years to come.

This isn't just a veteran coming into camp in the proverbial "best shape of his life" but a rookie that is stepping into a defense with high standards and standing out in every notable way. It is needed momentum for a team turning to Jonathan Gannon to guide a unit that will be without Parsons for the first months of the 2026 season.

Packers Rookie Brandon Cisse Already Generating Impressive Camp Reaction

It is important to note that this isn't to suggest that the corner is going to be without his growing pains or will play perfect from here out. Rather, it is pointing to an obvious level of talent that hands the rookie a chance to be one of the missing pieces and help elevate Green Bay back to the top of a tightly contested NFC North.

The Packers are noted for their ability to develop their own players leading all teams in expected homegrown starters. It speaks to a quality front office and the coaching staff of Matt LaFleur. Cisse deserves his own credit as well, however, with the corner clearly being ahead of schedule in the early going.

Fans can only hope that this is building momentum leading into the regular season and handing the roster a needed shutdown corner. As lofty as this might seem it is a realistic hope based on everything fans have seen from a rookie that is just getting started.