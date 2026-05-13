Full list of defensive free agents Packers lost in 2026 offseason

The Green Bay Packers had a high level of offseason roster turnover, losing a number of key pieces to free agency. While this is never ideal, Green Bay's roster remains talented, and much of last year's slow finish was due to injuries and not the lack of needed talent in place. Still, it is important to look back at the pieces lost and the new landing spots.

Unquestionably, the biggest defensive piece lost was linebacker Quay Walker, who wasn't re-signed due to an inconsistent resume. Leading us to look at a full list of Green Bay defenders who have officially departed in free agency, choosing new landing spots.

1. Quay Walker- Las Vegas Raiders

Walker and Packers both appeared to realize very quickly into the 2026 offseason that a reunion wasn't in their future. This led the Georgia product to cash in on free agency with the Las Vegas Raiders signing the linebacker to a deal worth $40.5 million. It was the right decision for Walker, with it being a clear chance to secure the future of his family and perhaps being the only shot the defender will receive to truly cash in on free agency.

With that said, there is reason to believe Walker is going to be missed in the middle of the Packers' defense. The ferocity with which Walker plays often covers up for the issues in pass coverage or missed plays. The sure tackler is a solid addition for Las Vegas and simply was priced out of Green Bay's comfort zone.

2. Nate Hobbs - San Francisco 49ers

Hobbs was clearly a piece the Packers wanted to move on from, with the corner giving up a passer rating of 125.3 when targeted. Making the defender's struggles even clearer is the fact that when a reception was given up, the average yardage given up was 14.1, pointing to the big plays that Hobbs would give up, with it seeming to consistently happen in big spots for the veteran defender.

Green Bay made the right decision to move on with the contract, not matching the expected performance. The Packers aren't going to have a difficult time finding a more reliable option in the secondary, or they will be able to find someone far cheaper, capable of matching the inconsistent production of Hobbs.

3. Kingsley Enagbare - New York Jets

While the numbers from the edge rusher were far from eye-popping in the 2025 season when stacked with the offseason trade of Rashan Gary, the Packers have lost a number of key pass rushers. Enagbare offered a trio of sacks in 2025 as well as 24 total pressures, making it clear that his presence was felt even if it wasn't as consistent as the Packers would've liked.

Enagbare joining the Jets is a questionable career decision, but hard to fault when you consider the deal the veteran signed is worth up to $10 million. This gives every reason to be willing to walk into a questionable roster situation.

4. Zayne Anderson - Miami Dolphins

Anderson isn't a loss of note with the Green Bay defender playing only 22 total defensive snaps in the 2025 season. This included 13 coverage snaps with the defensive back giving up a single reception, allowing four yards. Anderson simply wasn't a priority based on a lack of experience and clear upside for the Green Bay secondary.

The depth piece landed in what is a better situation for the defender, offering a clearer path towards playing time. It is hard to fault either side for making a change that clearly works to the benefit of Anderson.

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