Full Green Bay Packers 2025 Offseason Check List
Packers Biggest Needs
- Cornerback
- Pass Rusher
- Wide Receiver
- Interior Defensive Line
Packers Cap Space
On paper, the Packers have just under $40 million in cap space to work with in the offseason. However, that number will go quickly and isn't as much as you'd think. Inflation!
Thanks to moves like signing their 2025 draft class, tendering exlusive rights free agents, and saving money fro their practice squad and in-season piggy bank, Packers' cap expert Ken Ingalls projects they'll have about $23 million to actually work with in the offseason.
That's still a healthy amount and will allow them to be significant players for any free agent they so desire.
Packers Draft Picks
- 1st round, 23rd overall
- 2nd round, 55th overall
- 3rd round, 87th overall
- 4th round, 124th overall
- 5th round, 158th overall
- 6th round, 197th overall
- 7th round, 246th overall
It's important to note some of these selections could change depending on compensatory picks that get handed out. However, Green Bay will still have their original selection in each round of every draft (barring any future trades).