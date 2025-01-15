Full Green Bay Packers 2025 Offseason Check List
Packers Extension Eligible Candidates
- Brenton Cox Jr.
- Romeo Doubs
- Kingsley Enagbare
- Malik Heath
- Sean Rhyan
- Zach Tom
- Quay Walker
- Rasheed Walker
- Christian Watson
- Malik Willis
- Devonte Wyatt
This is basically the Packers' 2022 NFL draft class plus Malik Willis, Malik Heath, and Brenton Cox Jr.
Since Watson got hurt, Zach Tom is probably the only crucial player they should sign to a contract extension this offseason. Don't get me wrong, there are plenty of others who play important roles, but most are replaceable.
Packers Cut Candidates
- Jaire Alexander
- Ben Sims
The Packers can do a lot of tinkering with their roster when it comes to restructuring, but they have very few cut candidates that make practical sense.
Green Bay can save nearly $7 million this season by moving on from the oft-injured Jaire Alexander. The writing seems to be on the wall for that move and it may only be a matter of time. Otherwise, Ben Sims would only save the Packers $1 million.
Packers Restructure Candidates
- Jaire Alexander
- Kenny Clark
- Romeo Doubs
- Kinglsey Enagbare
- Rashan Gary
- Josh Jacobs
- Elgton Jenkins
- Jordan Love
- Keisean Nixon
- Xavier McKinney
- Sean Rhyan
- Zach Tom
- Quay Walker
- Rasheed Walker
- Christian Watson
- Malik Willis
- Devonte Wyatt
There are several levers the Packers can pull to restructure any of these contracts. At it's most basic form, the Packers could do a simple restructure with Love, Gary, Alexander, Clark, McKinney, Jenkins, Jacobs, and Nixon, and save anywhere from $1.4 million to $9.7 million.
Green Bay could also do a max void restructure on any of these players. That would give them more salary cap savings this year, but kick the can down the road with void years and futher cap hits.